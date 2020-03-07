Pubs hold charity comedy and quizzes

The stand-up, who has also played Macca in Coronation Street, will be performing at the Crown Inn in Market Street, Oakengates, on Tuesday next week as part of the Telford Comedy Club.

Landlord John Ellis, who also owns the Elephant and Castle in Dawley, said there would be comedy and quizzes both pubs over the week, raising funds for two charities.

The programme begins tomorrow night when the pub takes part in the PubAid World's Biggest Pub Quiz, which sees pubs around the country raising money for good cause. The quiz, at the Crown at 8.30pm, will raise money for the Oesophageal Patients Association, which supports people with oesophageal cancer.

The week is then rounded off with the T-Factor comedy talent show at the Elephant and Castle at 8pm Friday, which will raise money for this year's Sport Relief appeal.

Up to a dozen up-and-coming comedians will be invited to give a quick-fire comedy routine, with selected members of the audience appointed beforehand to brandish red cards when they have heard enough. Three red cards means the act must leave the stage, but the comics who manage to get through five minutes without being sent off are invited back for the final at the end of the night.

Tickets to both comedy events are £5 each, while it is £1 to take part in the quiz.