Stars of Once Upon a Time, The Walking Dead and Overwatch coming to Telford

Sean Maguire and Lana Parrilla from Once Upon a Time and Thora Birtch, best known for The Walking Dead, American Beauty and Ghost World, will be at the International Centre in St Quentin's Gate on April 25 and 26.

Fans of the hugely popular video game Overwatch will also be able to meet some of the cast, including Elise Zhang and Boris Hiestand.

They will join the previously announced names, including Doctor Who star John Barrowman and Buffy's James Marsters.

Other guests will include Summer Glau from Firefly and Michael Shanks from Stargate.

It is the second time the Wales Comic Con teams have brought their convention to Telford.

The first show took place on December 7 and 8, and included appearances from David Tennant, Matt Smith, Catherine Tate and Alex Kingston, as well as representatives from Star Wars, Supernatural, Harry Potter and Jumanji.

Further big names are expected to be announced for the April show in the coming months.

Tickets are available now. For more information visit walescomiccon.com