Treasure hunt to raise funds for Newport X-ray appeal

A walking treasure hunt exploring the town will start at the Royal British Legion club in Audley Avenue on Sunday.

It will begin at 2pm and run until 6.30pm, with treats including hot food and desserts available, and a raffle with prizes.

The event is being held to raise money for the Newport Cottage Care League of Friends to upgrade equipment at the care centre off Upper Bar.

Groups for the treasure hunt can be as big as six, and all ages are welcome. Adult tickets are £10 and under 16s go for £5.

To buy tickets call 07813 677347 or 07974 838321.