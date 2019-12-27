Menu

Advertising

Treasure hunt to raise funds for Newport X-ray appeal

By Mat Growcott | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Treasure hunters will meet this weekend to try and raise money for Newport's X-ray appeal.

Newport town centre

A walking treasure hunt exploring the town will start at the Royal British Legion club in Audley Avenue on Sunday.

It will begin at 2pm and run until 6.30pm, with treats including hot food and desserts available, and a raffle with prizes.

The event is being held to raise money for the Newport Cottage Care League of Friends to upgrade equipment at the care centre off Upper Bar.

Groups for the treasure hunt can be as big as six, and all ages are welcome. Adult tickets are £10 and under 16s go for £5.

To buy tickets call 07813 677347 or 07974 838321.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News