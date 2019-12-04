New Telford music venue causes 'surge' in town centre footfall, say bosses

After years of calls for a music venue at Southwater, Albert's Shed opened its doors last week, and owners have said it has been a huge success.

Councillor Stephen Reynolds, mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "Telford has been crying out for a place like this for a few years now.

"There are an awful lot of pubs where live music used to happen around Telford and Shropshire which have now gone and Albert’s Shed is a welcome addition to Southwater."

Albert’s Shed has already hosted a range of events and performances. At a capacity of 550, owners said it would offer space for both local newcomers and national or international touring acts.

The first major act booked to perform at Albert’s Shed Southwater is DMC DJ of the Year DJ Yoda, a frequent collaborator with hip-hop superstar Dr. Dre and the globally-renowned street artist Banksy.

DJ Yoda will take to Albert’s stage on Thursday at 8.30pm with support from Shropshire’s own DJ collective Planet of the Breaks.

Other artists planned for 2020 include Public Image LTD’s Jah Wobble, Dub Pistols and festival favourites Henge who will perform an evening show along with a matinee daytime performance aimed at inspiring the next generation of music fans.

David Gregg, the venue's general manager, said the Albert's Shed's all ages policy allows all musicians in the area the opportunity to give a performance.

He said: “We’re not only interested in getting musicians involved but anyone who’s interested in creating experiences that are hard to forget and we welcome visual artists, sound engineers, photographers and creative artists to get in touch."

For more information about Albert’s Shed Southwater and the upcoming events visit albertsshed.co.uk/southwater