Hundreds turn out as Telford railway modellers mark 10th anniversary

Organisers said attendance at this year's event had more than doubled over last year, and that more than 640 people have come out.

The exhibition was held at the Charlton School on Saturday.

"Visitors were queueing at the door ahead of the opening," organisers said.

"The exhibition was officially opened by the Mayor of Wellington, Councillor Anthony Lowe. After the opening, Councillor Lowe and his wife went around the exhibition, talking to the operators of the 25 layouts and to the six traders who were supporting the exhibition.

"The show proved to be a great success, with more than 520 adults and over 120 children coming through the doors – more than twice the numbers in 2018. Everyone was seen to be thoroughly enjoying watching the layouts, all of which were performing perfectly."

Thomas the Tank Engine proved to be one of the modellers group's biggest successes.

"The Thomas layout has been designed to be 'childproof' and was in great demand throughout the day," organisers said.

"Children were queuing all through the day to take their turn at operating the layout, which was built using all second-hand equipment, models, locos and rolling stock and which cost less than £500 to put together, showing that building a model railway layout doesn’t have to cost a fortune."

Traders said they had a very successful day and will come back next year. Layout operators have signed up to take part next year as well, and places are already nearly sold out.

Organisers said: "This is a tribute to all involved, including Telford Railway Modellers Group members, their wives and families who provided a huge refreshment stand, to all those who brought and demonstrated their layouts and the traders."