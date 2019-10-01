Dance spectacular at Telford Ice Rink for Georgia Williams Trust - in pictures

Lights, Camera, Action saw ice skaters of all backgrounds, ages and abilities performed to music from Grease, Mamma Mia, Moana and Wicked, all to raise money for the Georgia Williams Trust.

The charity offers grants of up to £250 for individuals or organisations looking for the opportunity for adventure and enjoyment.

A cast of more than 30 took part in the show, with special guests popping up throughout the evening.

Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Ice skaters dance to Hairspray Solo - Gracie Team Synchro

Among those guests set to take part was triple British dance champion Daniella Alessi, 13-year-old Edie Garbett from Solihull and Cardiff Magneta synchro team skater Demi-lea Garcia.

The event was set up by Lauren Capes and Brieanne Jones.

Lynette Williams, Georgia William's mother, said: "We were so excited when Brieanne and Lauren approached us about putting a show together with young skaters performing and raising funds for The Georgia Williams Trust.

Team Synchro Team Synchro Skaters dance to Dreamgirls A skater dances to Dreamgirls Solo - Arin Solo - Arin Ice skaters dance to Mary Poppins Ice skaters dance to Mary Poppins Ice skaters dance to Mary Poppins

"A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into this. Everyone should be proud.

"Many thanks for everyone who has come along and supported."

The trust was set up by Georgia's parents in memory of their daughter who was killed in 2013, aged 17.

For more information about the work the trust does, visit thegeorgiawilliamstrust.co.uk