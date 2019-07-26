Menu

Preparations well under way for Wellington Walking Festival

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford

Preparations are well under way for this year's Wellington Walking Festival with the bat walk already fully booked.

The Wrekin

The programme features 28 sessions from September 9 to 15.

All walks will be led by an experienced leader. The organisers promise themed walks and events which require booking for the seven-day festival.

The bat walk at Dothill is now fully booked, but there are plenty of opportunities to explore new places.

Routes include a litter pick and full-day walks at The Wrekin, healths walk in Aply, Leegomery and Wellington, routes featuring Severn Hospice, Haughmond Hill, Madeley Pit, Ironbridge, National Trust attraction Sunnycroft House, and an eco trail.

The full programme can be found on the website and festival brochures are available from libraries, leisure centres and hotels and pubs in the area.

More details are on www.wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk and 01952740287.





