Giant board games and Lego master builders at Telford fun day

Meeting Point House Community Centre at Southwater in Telford is hosting a fun day on Saturday as part of the region-wide Mayor's Community Weekend.

The event will include craft workshops throughout the day, as well as unicycles and belly dancers.

There will also be stalls providing face painting and food.

Organisers have been working since May to plan the event, and said that the giant games, such as Connect 4, would provide plenty of entertainment for those attending.

The Mayor's Community Weekend, part of a celebration of the West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, spans Birmingham and Telford.

Unique

There also will be similar events across the region.

Organiser, Angela Creighton said: "The event has a varied programme to deliver to loads of people, the unicycle juggler is a bit unique."

She said she hoped people would turn out to enjoy the free community event.

More than 160 events will be being held as part of the second Mayor's Community Weekend.

The community fun day will take place from 10.30am till 3.30pm at Meeting Point House.

Report by Olivia Meek