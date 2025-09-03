Shropshire Council had been planning to extend the 24-hour closure of the B4361 Coronation Avenue in Ludlow from September 2 until September 18.

But concerns over the impact on Ludlow Food Festival, which takes place from September 12 to 14, have forced a re-think.

The closure is in place to allow workers to carry out essential maintenance of Corve Culvert.

The work has been taking place on Coronation Avenue. Picture: Shropshire Council

Now the council said it has reviewed the work schedule and the road will either be fully re-opened by September 12, or will operate with two-way traffic lights.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “Following concerns about the extension of this work and its potential impact on Ludlow Food Festival I’m pleased that we have been able to agree these new arrangements to help minimise disruption.”

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, said: “This new schedule of works is very welcome. It means that the flow of vehicles and pedestrians will be unimpeded during Ludlow

Ludlow Food Festival returns later this month

Food Festival. The festival is our town’s signature event. We want people to be able to arrive and leave with ease, so they can have a great day out in our historic town. I’d like to thank council officers and our contractors for bringing the work forward.”

The work involves concrete repairs to the soffit and deck of the culvert, the construction of a new concrete slab with a waterproof layer to increase the durability of the structure, drainage, and surfacing works.

Work began on July 28 and was originally due to end on Tuesday this week (September 2).

But the council said it has been delayed due to the presence of a cast iron gas duct which was lower than originally expected – and prevented the pouring of the remaining section of the concrete slab.

It said the duct was found to be disused and has now been removed, with the works now continuing.