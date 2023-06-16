Ludlow-ho-ho-ho: Comedy acts aplenty on the town's fringe menu

One of the shows at Ludlow Fringe Festival

Ludlow Fringe Festival kicks off and this year has attracted a fair few up-and-coming acts hich are set for success, many of which are en route to Edinburgh, a well-known aunch pad for those seeking fame.

A team of improv comedians bringing the shows Mates and Sex Lies and Improvisation, and a Double Bill of Comedy: Adam Flood and Thao Cao are some of the acts coming to town.

Adam is described as high energy and adds a twist of the surreal using enthusiastic act-outs, vocal effects, samples, short songs and crowd work to keep the audience on their toes!

Thao Cao, is an observational comedian who has an unusual background. She says: “I like to do a mix of comedic style with some witty one-liners, observational humour as well as storytelling.

"Growing up in Australia and being a Vietnamese refugee I feel I have a unique story to tell.”

Their show is on Tuesday June 20 at Ludlow Brewery.

Stella Graham: Dragon is a half Sri-Lankan lass from Coventry! She is performing on Wednesday, June 28 at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

She has had rave reviews from the LA Comedy Store and Adelaide and Perth Fringe and the NZ Comedy Festival.

She is described as a diminutive figure but packs a punch with her shameless repartee.

The other Fringe comedy shows which are appearing this year are Harun Musho’d, Richard Pulsford, Tommy Cooper Show, Twin Possible, Maybe Dick, Madame Chandeliers Opera Party, Harvey Greenfield is running late, Ian Stone, Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppets and Friday Night Comedy at Ludlow Brewery, which is hosted by Drew Taylor.

But unfortunately this show has already sold out!

Tickets can be purchased at the Ludlow Fringe Box Office or from www.ludlowfringe.co.uk.