Ludlow Dog Day cancelled

The seventh annual Ludlow Dog Day was due to be held on July 19 but the Rotary Club of Ludlow have decided to cancel the popular event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event attracted more than 3,000 people last year who came along with their canine friends for the fun, family day out and raised nearly £20,000 for charity.

This year, the event was set to take place in the grounds of Stokesay Court with hours of planning gone into making the event a big hit.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Ludlow said: "The club is very sorry that it will therefore be unable this year to provide financial support for the intended main beneficiaries: Guide Dogs for the Blind, St Michael’s Hospice, Hereford and Hope House for Children.

"The Club would also like to place on record its thanks to the many people and organisations who had offered support, in particular our main sponsors: Hatfield Jaguar, Ludlow Homecare, Hobson’s Brewery and Teme Vets."