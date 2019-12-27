'2020 will be Ludlow's year', claims mayor

It has been a difficult few years for Ludlow. The closure of the Feathers Hotel in the summer of 2018 dealt a severe blow to the town's tourism trade, and works at the Assembly Rooms for the last 12 months has meant a greatly reduced programme of events to draw people in.

But there is at last light at the end of the tunnel.

The Feathers is in the final stages of a £2 million redevelopment by new owners Crest Hotels, and the first bedrooms opened in December. The restaurant and a new tea room opened earlier in the year.

The Feathers Hotel is back open for business

It was revealed last week that the Assembly Rooms renovation had spiralled £1.3 million over the initial £1.8 million budget. Shropshire Council has pledged a cash injection to make up the shortfall, which should see the project finished and the landmark venue fully operational in time for the summer season.

There is also Castle Lodge, the former home of Catherine of Aragon, which sits in front of the town's historic medieval castle and had been falling into disrepair.

It was bought last year by businessman Ben Tagg, and he has just lodged plans with Shropshire Council to see it transformed into a 10-bedroom boutique hotel. If the plans go through without too many hurdles, he hopes to be welcoming the first paying guests by the end of 2020.

Ben Tagg, the new owner of Castle Lodge

Ludlow Mayor Tim Gill said he hoped to see footfall back on the up, and praised the town's independent businesses for their resilience over the last few years.

He said: "What has been very noticeable is how quiet the town has been at night.

"The Assembly Rooms brought a lot of people in, and they would then spend money in the local pubs.

Helen Hughes is chief executive of Ludlow Assembly Rooms

"I always had two pub landlords who would ask me what was on at the Assembly Rooms on the weekend, because some of the things that they put on would bring big crowds in.

"The Assembly Rooms has been knocked about so much in its history that they have come up against quite a few problems with the work.

"The Oscars side has stayed open, but it will be fantastic to see the whole venue open again.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is undergoing a major refurbishment

"It is a big venue for a town like Ludlow. How many towns of 10,500 people can put on concerts and comedy shows of the scale the Assembly Rooms can?

"It is because of that Ludlow punches above its weight."

Councillor Gill said the Castle Lodge opening and Feathers re-opening demonstrated the investors' faith in Ludlow as a destination.

Crest Hotels group sales manager Sarah Tunnadine welcomed guests back to the Feathers this year

"I think it is great, and important in that it emphasises that Ludlow is still very much in the market for tourists who are staying a couple of days," he said.

"I have to say people who have been to the Feathers are very impressed with it. I wish them luck in getting the refurbishment done.

"What is interesting about this development of Castle Lodge – and other businesses in the town, like the Blood Bay which opened 18 months ago and is doing very well – is that it is unique.

Plans to develop Castle Lodge have been submitted to Shropshire Council

"Unique places sell. That's what makes Ludlow so special, we have so many unique, independent businesses offering something different.

"It is going to be a very good year for the town and it is deserved.

"Hopefully with the election out of the way there will be more confidence and less uncertainty."