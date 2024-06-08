'Only coffee house is south Shropshire in the Indy Coffee Guide' is on the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Customers reportedly travel from miles around just to go to Heather and Batch in Church Stretton which the property agents say is the "only coffee house is south Shropshire to appear in the industry respected Indy Coffee Guide."

Estate agents at Halls say: "The owner is currently balancing a second job in the charity sector and a family and wishes to find someone who can continue to grow the coffee shop from the solid foundations that she has worked so tirelessly to create."

The current owner has been at the business in Sandford Avenue since 2018 and there remains good potential to grow the business.

Agents are marketing the business for offers in the region of £75,000 which works out as £77.24 per sq ft.

The agents continue: "The business trades from an attractive ground floor property with steps down into the retail area. The property is well fitted out which can be appreciated when undertaking an internal inspection.

"The ground floor of the property is arranged to provide a seating area with an attractive open plan serving area and seating for 40 covers, the property also benefits from a commercial kitchen, preparation areas and customer toilets."

It is "renowned for its standard of coffee and currently uses locally roasted award winning coffee and hosts a monthly speciality coffee.

"Since purchasing the business in 2018 the coffee house has undergone a complete rebrand and interior update, with new crockery and cups and equipment including dishwasher, hob being purchased resulting in very little future expenditure required.

"Social media presence is developed and there is an active consumer base interacting with the channels.

"The coffee house has huge potential with marketing strategies developed and ready to be implemented, partnership opportunities and an excellent customer base who travel from far to visit the coffee shop.

The businesses current opening hours are 9-4 Monday to Saturday, with a fantastic opportunity to also open on Sundays.

