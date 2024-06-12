Line-up revealed as popular 'party in the park' event returns this summer

Bishop Castle's 'Party in the Park' returns for another year on Saturday, July 20 with artists performing between midday and 10.30pm.

The festival with live music has stalls, activities, and food and drink for residents and visitors.

The volunteer-run event supports local up-and-coming youth bands, giving them an opportunity to build their stage experience.

Confirmed for this year's Party in the Park are the Mighty Vipers, offering dance music, alongside rising rock band Acrobvt, and Bishop’s Castle’s own lively Sam and the Hot Rods.

Stephen Lockhart will feature for the first time at the festival while the Stone Jets will provide upbeat soulful tunes, and you can hear a mixture of rock and folk music from Blix.

Local youth musicians will open the festival as rock band North and the original sound of Modified Youth will be performing. Also, Lilith Pearson will provide acoustic songs, and Alicia Dolphin-Pavey’s powerhouse voice completes the line-up.

Party in the Park organisers have changed their ticket prices for this year with entry costing £15 per adult, £7 for pre and young teens (eight-15), or a family ticket (two adults, two pre/young-teens) can be purchased for £35.

Children aged seven and under will be given free entry to the festival. Entrances for the public are on Union Street and Corporation Street.

Tickets can be bought in advance from the Six Bells pub in Bishop’s Castle or on the gates for the same price.

Volunteer treasurer, Louise Wilson said: "We particularly want to encourage families and young people with a passion for music to come and enjoy the day.

"Let the team manning the merchandise stall know if you’d like to play next year."