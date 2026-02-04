Peppa Pig and family bringing 'oinktastic' stage show to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn - here's when

Marking the first ever live appearance of baby Evie Pig as the new addition to the much-loved family, the show will tour the UK and Ireland until September 2026, taking to the stage at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on February 11 and 12.

Produced by Fierylight in collaboration with Hasbro, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series. Packed full of songs, laughter, and interactive fun, it’s the perfect introduction to theatre for little ones.

With a new arrival on the way the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an oinktastic makeover and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie! There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?

Bringing Peppa and friends to life are a talented cast of actors, singers and puppeteers including Charlie Culkin, Cinem Gopaul, Cate Brookes and real-life married couple Emma Hilts and David Tudor. The production is directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis, who said: “It’s a new era for Peppa and her family as we introduce Baby Evie alongside Peppa, her friends and family to a live theatre audience, in a show that brings a heart-warming and relatable new story, packed full of fun, to life.”

Peppa Pig's Big Family Show is coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

For more than 15 years, Peppa Pig Live has entertained over 2.5 million fans in the UK over seven hugely popular and critically acclaimed live shows. Martin Ronan, executive producer at Fierylight, said: “Audiences are so thrilled to see baby Evie’s stage debut and the latest show from Peppa and Friends. It’s been a truly special experience. We’re so excited to tour the UK for everyone to meet the latest addition to the family!”

Tickets for the Shrewsbury show can be purchased here: https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/whats-on/peppa-pigs-big-family-show/.

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for 20 years across 10 seasons in over 180 territories.

The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends.

Globally successful, the brand connects with children and parents across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail.

Fierylight is a London-based production company that has been creating commercial work for young audiences in the UK, USA and Australia since 2006. Bringing some of the world’s most popular brands to life for families, Fierylight’s current and previous productions include seven Peppa Pig Live shows, Teletubbies, Roald Dahl’s The BFG, Lazytown, The Octonauts, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Spongebob Squarepants, the 2023 Olivier nominated The Smartest Giant In Town, Peppa Pig My First Concert and Bing’s Birthday.