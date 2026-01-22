Shrewsbury Folk Festival confirms three-time Grammy winner amongst latest acts

Singer songwriter and guitarist Lucinda Williams will top the bill on the festival’s Severn stage on Sunday, August 30, and the festival will host the debut UK performance of Talisk x Gardiner Brothers: Unleashed.

It will be the only chance to see the show, which unites the Scottish musicians with dancers led by five-time world champions and former leads in Riverdance, Michael and Matthew Gardiner, in the UK in 2026.

The Shrewsbury show follows a successful tour of the USA in Autumn 2025, where they played to thousands of people across northeast and mid-west states.

Other names added to the August Bank Holiday line-up are The Seeger Sessions Revival, Goitse (Ireland), Natu Camara (Guinea), The Hunch, Blowzabella, Rum Ragged (Canada), Juno nominated singer songwriter Kellie Loder (Canada), The Zydeco Diamonds, Holly Clarke, Greg Russell, Pressgang Mutiny (Canada), Three Rivers, and Shropshire bands The Endings and Devil in the Whiskey.

The festival’s 2026 dance band line-up has also been announced and includes Bailey & Keely, Bhangra Ceilidh, Blowzabella, Brown Boots Boogie Band, a David Eagle Folk Disco DJ Set, Emily & The Simons, Folk Camps Party Band, Hekety, a Northumbrian Ceilidh with Northern Nancy, One Night String Band, Powerhouse, Relentess Ceilidh Band and Topette!!.

Cornish troupe Kekezza will perform the annual dance show and there will also be the dance party and displays from morris and dance teams throughout the weekend.

The four-day festival takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground from August 28 to August 31.

Artists already announced include Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders, Ferocious Dog featuring The Celtic Folk Orchestra and Irish singer Cara Dillon.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “2026 is shaping up to be another amazing year with an incredibly diverse line-up covering everything from folk to Americana and world music.

Natu Camara will be performing.

"We work very hard to craft an unrivalled programme of music that allows festival goers to enjoy their favourite artists, see things they won’t find at any other festival and also discover music that is new to them. Along with the vast array of other activities going on, it just makes for a perfect way to round off your summer.”

The festival has four music stages and a dance tent, workshops and sessions and a huge range of activities for children and young people within their own dedicated venues. There’s also a craft and music fair, six real ale and cocktail bars and an extensive food village.

Sandra added: “One of the best aspects of the festival is that everything is easily accessible on one site so festivalgoers can literally sit outside their tents or campervans and enjoy the music. With all the other facilities on site like amazing food and drink and lots of activities for the whole family, all you need for the day or the weekend is there.

“That said, Shrewsbury is just on the doorstep and it’s one of the busiest weekends of the year with festival dancers performing in the town centre. It’s a great chance to explore our wonderful home town.”

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from £48.50 with a payment plan available so visitors can spread the cost over up to seven months.