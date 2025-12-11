'A true highlight of Shrewsbury’s Christmas season': Carols in the Square set for much-anticipated return

The much-loved Carols in the Square celebration returns to the county town on Wednesday, December 17.

The cherished festive tradition kicks off in the Square at 5.30pm, filling the town centre with heart-warming music, Christmas cheer and plenty of family fun.

Shrewsbury Brass Band will take to the stage, while members of the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will lead thousands of voices through timeless Christmas classics, including Silent Night, On the First Day of Christmas, and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

Shrewsbury Town Council clerk Helen Ball said: "Carols in the Square is one of the true highlights of Shrewsbury’s Christmas season.

"The atmosphere is always incredible, and we can’t wait to see the Square filled with families, friends and festive voices. Bring your best singing voice, pick up a song sheet and come and enjoy a magical evening!"

To ensure public safety, temporary road closures will be in place on Wyle Cop towards the town centre, as well as the High Street and Princess Street, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, with The Square closed all day from 8am.

The Darwin Shopping Centre will remain open until 7pm, while Shrewsbury Market Hall will host a special late-night shopping event until 8pm, offering handcrafted gifts and the chance to toast the festive season at its popular eateries, cafes, and bars.