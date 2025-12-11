Loopfest, one of the UK’s fastest-growing multi-venue music festivals, will welcome “high-energy punk disruptors” Panic Shack, “genre-bending reggae-punk favourites” The Skints and the “infectious” Hackney Colliery Band joining the line-up.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Taking place Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, Loopfest once again expected to transform Shrewsbury town centre into a vibrant celebration of live music and culture.