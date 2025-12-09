Planning an Attingham Park walk over Christmas? You'll need to book tickets - here's when they are available

A Christmas stroll around Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, has become a festive fixture for many Shropshire residents - taking in the beautiful countryside grounds while walking off the excesses of the Christmas period.

But, in an important change to the way the popular National Trust venue operates, it has confirmed that people planning to visit the grounds of the stately home after 9.30am from Saturday, December 20, until Thursday, January 1, will be required to book.

The decision comes because of concerns over the state of the grass overflow car park, limiting the number of people who can attend.

Attingham Park

Tickets will be released in two batches later this month.

The first batch, for visits from December 20 to 28, will be available from December 11.

The second, for visits from December 29 to January 1, will be available from December 18.

Booking is essential - even for members - and bookings can be made online or by calling 0344 249 1895. Non-members are also required to pay at the time of booking.

A post on the attraction's website explained: "Over the years at Christmas, Attingham has often relied on the grass overflow car park.

"Wet winters linked to climate change now make that difficult.

"The long-range forecast shows more rain ahead, so we do not expect to open the overflow again this season.

"To make sure everyone can enjoy their visit smoothly and avoid turning anyone away, we’re trialling an extension of the pre-booking system to include grounds-only visits, from Saturday, December 20."

The change does not apply to people who have already booked Christmas in the Mansion tickets - their tickets include access.

The post also reminded people to ensure they do not arrive early - or late - adding: "Please arrive during your booked time slot. We know this may disappoint those who prefer to visit spontaneously, but this approach helps keep visits running smoothly during the busy Christmas period.

"After January 1, the mansion closes for winter and the grounds return to free-flow visits, with parking on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Thank you to all our visitors and supporters for your kindness and understanding."