Shrewsbury Pride: 35 pictures of singing, dancing and flamboyant costumes as the LGBTQ+ community celebrate in style
A town centre was a sea of rainbow colours and people singing and dancing today as thousands threw their support behind the LGBTQ+ community.
Shrewsbury Pride returned once again, with a vibrant parade marched around town before people enjoyed music, drag shows, art exhibitions and more among a variety of special events.
Huge numbers took part in the march, led by dancer Miss Brazil in a spectacular feathered outfit.
Many wore rainbow colours and flamboyant costumes, and some held placards with slogans including “Love Wins”, “We Exist” and “Celebrate, educate, protect, together”.
There were chants of: “When I say Shrewsbury, you say Pride… Shrewsbury, Pride, Shrewsbury, Pride,” as the LGBTQ+ community and allies marched to the tune of Hot Stuff and the beat of drums.
Thankfully, the parade went off without a hitch, with no sign of any counter protesters.
There have never been any at the Shrewsbury event but, given the current political climate, there were concerns beforehand.