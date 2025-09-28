Shrewsbury Pride returned once again, with a vibrant parade marched around town before people enjoyed music, drag shows, art exhibitions and more among a variety of special events.

Huge numbers took part in the march, led by dancer Miss Brazil in a spectacular feathered outfit.

Many wore rainbow colours and flamboyant costumes, and some held placards with slogans including “Love Wins”, “We Exist” and “Celebrate, educate, protect, together”.

There were chants of: “When I say Shrewsbury, you say Pride… Shrewsbury, Pride, Shrewsbury, Pride,” as the LGBTQ+ community and allies marched to the tune of Hot Stuff and the beat of drums.

Thankfully, the parade went off without a hitch, with no sign of any counter protesters.

There have never been any at the Shrewsbury event but, given the current political climate, there were concerns beforehand.

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

There were bright colours at Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Placards were also helped by those joining in with the parade

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival

Thousands turned out for Shrewsbury's Pride festival