Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which took place over the August Bank Holiday, has raised the money for Hope House children's hospices.

The event has raised more than £128,500 for the charity since 2008.

Festival organisers make a donation to Hope House for every adult weekend ticket that is sold for the four-day event at the West Mid Showground. Hope House volunteers also hold a bucket collection on the Sunday afternoon with generous festival-goers this year handing over more than £3,350.

Visitors donated more than £1,000 in return for charging mobile phones and electrical devices and using an overnight chair crèche.

Hope House also ran a retail stall in the craft village, which reaped more than £8,200.

More than £15,000 was raised for Hope House at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Picture: John Hooper

Festival director Sandra Surtees said: “This is a staggering amount to have raised and we cannot thank our festival-goers enough for their overwhelming generosity. Our event is based on the joy of music so it’s wonderful to be able to bring that to the children at Hope House through funding music therapy.

“This year was our best ever festival and this incredible fundraising total has underlines that. Every year we hope to better what we did the year before and long may our successful partnership continue.”

Hope House area fundraiser Harriet Richards said: “We are always blown away by the generosity of both the festival organisers and the festival goers, but this year was even more outstanding.

Staff at the Hope House stall at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Picture: Richard Hammerton

“Every penny raised will help seriously ill local children to enjoy the gift of music during their respite short breaks at Hope House. Thank you so much to everyone involved for this priceless on-going support that will bring so much joy to so many children.”

Day and weekend tickets for the 2026 festival, which will take place from August 28 to 31 are on sale now at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.

Find out more about events and fundraising to support families at Hope House at hopehouse.org.uk.