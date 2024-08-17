See our photos of classic cars, gleaming tractors and creatures great and small at Minsterley Show
Thousands of people have turned out for a major Shropshire agricultural show being held for the 148th time.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Minsterley Show is one of the most popular agricultural shows in the county, and one of the oldest.
Were it not for missing two editions of the event – one because of world war, and another thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – this year would have seen the show celebrating its 150th anniversary.
As it was around 5,000 people turned out to the show on Saturday, being held at a new venue for the first time in 28 years.
The event features categories across a number of sections – cattle, sheep, horse, poultry, dogs, arts and crafts, and horticulture.
Entertainment throughout the day included a spectacular appearance from The Knights of Albion jousting team in the main ring.