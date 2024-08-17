See our photos of classic cars, gleaming tractors and creatures great and small at Minsterley Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Minsterley Show is one of the most popular agricultural shows in the county, and one of the oldest.

Were it not for missing two editions of the event – one because of world war, and another thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – this year would have seen the show celebrating its 150th anniversary.

As it was around 5,000 people turned out to the show on Saturday, being held at a new venue for the first time in 28 years.

Classic vehicles on display

The event features categories across a number of sections – cattle, sheep, horse, poultry, dogs, arts and crafts, and horticulture.

Tiny ponies were on display

Entertainment throughout the day included a spectacular appearance from The Knights of Albion jousting team in the main ring.