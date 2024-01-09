Chance to hear about the Post Office Scandal from journalist who has covered the story for a decade

Nick Wallis was also series consultant on the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has received plaudits for its recent presentation of the saga.

Now Mr Wallis will be appearing at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn to share the true story of how hundreds of innocent people fought to clear their names after being pursued by the Post Office through the criminal courts. His talk is set to take place on Sunday, April 14, this year, at the Walker Theatre at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.

The promoters of the show say: "Proud pillars of their communities were stripped of their jobs and livelihoods.

"Many were forced into bankruptcy or borrowed from friends and family to give the Post Office thousands they did not owe. The really unlucky ones were sent to prison."

Mr Wallis has presented, produced and consulted on three BBC Panoramas about the Post Office scandal. He has written about it for Private Eye and presented a BBC Radio 4 series on the subject called The Great Post Office Trial.

He has also written a book called The Great Post Office Scandal, which you can buy from his website or Amazon.

For tickets and more details visit the Theatre Severn website.