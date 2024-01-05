'Giant success!' Shrewsbury's Jack and the Beanstalk panto smashes box office record

Theatre Severn has confirmed that more than 43,000 tickets were sold for this year’s production, which opened on November 29 and closes this Sunday, January 7, after 71 performances.

Altogether, more than 95 per cent of tickets were sold, making it the theatre’s most successful pantomime since opening in 2009.

The pantomime marked the twelfth collaboration between Theatre Severn and Evolution Productions, and was written and produced by Telford-born Paul Hendy.

Shropshire’s legendary dame and director Brad Fitt returned alongside Britain's Got Talent star Tommy J Rollason and a talented cast to bring audiences a performance full of music, eye-catching costumes, extravagant sets, and hilarious comedy.

Shropshire Council’s Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Jack and the Beanstalk has proved to be a giant at the box office this year.

"A huge thanks must go to everyone at the theatre who have helped make the Christmas magic for our loyal audiences. Evolution Productions have outdone themselves too, delivering 71 performances and bringing such high energy to each and every show is no mean feat.

"In true theatre style, the show must go on, and work is already underway to bring Sleeping Beauty to the theatre later this year. It's truly no surprise that ticket sales are already ringing up for the next panto season.”

The theatre's services manager, David Jack, added “We have been blown away by the support we’ve received this year and delighted to share that Jack and the Beanstalk is Theatre Severn’s most successful pantomime to date.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to our amazing company, backstage crew, Evolution Productions and all the theatre staff who have worked so hard to bring another successful season to Shrewsbury. Also, to our audiences, over 43,000 of you, who continue to support the Theatre Severn pantomime year in, year out.”

Theatre Severn confirmed that tickets for next year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty, are already selling fast, with audiences snapping up over 17,000 tickets in the opening weeks since they went on sale.

Tickets are available from the box office at Theatre Severn on 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk