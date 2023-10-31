Big stage for budding performers at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Budding performers from Stagecoach Performing Arts Shrewsbury took to the Theatre Severn stage

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Shrewsbury were at the town's Theatre Severn for a special show in front of guests, families and friends.

The performing arts students performed a variety of medleys and renditions of world-famous songs from musicals, films and artists, from the likes of Cats, Wicked, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Tina Turner The Musical, and Elton John.

Performers from Stagecoach schools in Oswestry, Chester, Stafford, Stone and Wilmslow also took part.

Stagecoach Shrewsbury and Oswestry principal Lisa Van der Horst said: “It was a wonderful experience for the children. They all got a free t-shirt and sang Three Little Birds and Sing by Gary Barlow. I am hugely proud of all my teachers involved!”

In the 35 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has taught more than a million students.

Early stage classes are available for children aged four to six and "main stages" classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.