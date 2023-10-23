A late 19th century rose cut diamond, cats eye chrysoberyl, untested pearl and cabochon ruby set insect brooch valued at £200 to £300.

The silver, jewellery and watches auction at Halls Fine Art’s Battlefield saleroom in Shrewsbury on Wednesday will be the first in a new series of specialist sales and includes nearly 360 lots, and contain collections from Whitchurch and Newtown.

The company’s silver and jewellery specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley said: “The sale has a nice mix of items with estimates ranging from £70 to £2,000 with more than 200 lots of jewellery.

“We have some lovely animal type jewellery pieces, including bee and insect brooches and a unusual bat pendant, which is particularly timely so close to Halloween.

“Novelty pieces of jewellery and silver always sell well because buyers after often looking for something different.”

The two main collections include 60 lots of Victorian, Edwardian and modern jewellery from the estate of a late Whitchurch collector and more than 50 pieces of modern and period jewellery from a Newtown vendor.

There’s a good selection of diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald and tanzanite rings to choose from.

The silver section includes 80 lots with tea services with estimates of up to £1,200 and impressive canteens of cutlery, which would be ideal for Christmas entertaining.

An interesting piece is an Edwardian novelty silver pin cushion in the form of a bull with a mother of pearl cart made by Adie and Lovekin, Birmingham in 1908, which carries an estimate of £400 to £600.

Potential stars of the watches section are a Tudor gentleman's stainless steel Black Bay Heritage chronograph bracelet watch at between £1,800 and £2,200 and an 18 carat gold open face pocket watch by Morris of Birmingham from around 1883 at £1,200 to £1,800.