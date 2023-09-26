Notification Settings

Ben Fogle tour coming to Shrewsbury next spring

By Megan Jones

Tickets have gone on sale for Ben Fogle's visit to a Shrewsbury stage.

Ben Fogle will be coming to Shrewsbury's Severn Theatre next spring as part of his 'Wild' tour.

The television presenter and author will begin his UK tour next March, visiting 19 theatres across the country.

Said to be a "hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining show full of hope, possibility and positivity", the 49-year-old adventurer will be sharing his extraordinary encounters with the human and natural world.

Wild is set to hit the stage in Shrewsbury at 7.30pm on Monday, March 18.

Tickets are £32.50, and available online at theatresevern.co.uk or by phoning the box office on 01743 281281.

