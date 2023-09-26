Ben Fogle tour coming to Shrewsbury next spring

Ben Fogle

Ben Fogle will be coming to Shrewsbury's Severn Theatre next spring as part of his 'Wild' tour.

The television presenter and author will begin his UK tour next March, visiting 19 theatres across the country.

Said to be a "hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining show full of hope, possibility and positivity", the 49-year-old adventurer will be sharing his extraordinary encounters with the human and natural world.

Wild is set to hit the stage in Shrewsbury at 7.30pm on Monday, March 18.