Shrewsbury Steampunk Hallowe'en festival cancelled this year, organisers announce

The Shrewsbury Steampunk Spooktacular is cancelled this year

The Shrewsbury Steampunk Spooktacular, which was due to be held on Saturday, October 14, will not be going ahead this year.

A post on the event's social media page said: "We regret to inform you that the Shrewsbury Steampunk Spooktacular, planned to take place on Saturday 14th October 2023 is cancelled.

"Due to an unexpected family emergency, we are not in a position where we feel able to provide an event to best serve all of our guests.

"We have never had to cancel an event of this scale before, and indeed we did not want to cancel this one. However, the situation which has occurred is entirely out of our control and with much regret and sadness we simply do not have any other choice.

"We thank you all for your understanding."