Young horse riders given chance to compete in main arena at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The North Shropshire Pony Club team at a previous Shrewsbury Flower Show

Entries are now open for the Shropshire Horticultural Society Pony Club Showjumping Competition, to be held at Radfords Equestrian in Llanymynech, on Saturday July 29.

Winners of the competition – plus the first and second runners-up in classes two to five – will qualify to jump in the Mini Major competition at Shrewsbury Flower Show on Saturday, August 12.

Leanne Kirkham-Garvey, arena chairperson for Shrewsbury Flower Show, said: “For years, we have welcomed teams from Pony Club branches to the show, to give them the opportunity to ride in a unique grass amphitheatre with a large audience so they can experience the real thrill of such a great live event.

“Three years ago, we decided to open up the competition to more youngsters by holding an off-site preliminary competition that includes children at a range of heights.

“We’re very excited that the event will once again be a qualifier for the Mini Major showcase at the Shrewsbury Flower Show."

To be eligible for the Mini Major competition, ponies must not exceed 148cm, and riders must be aged 16 or younger.

The Pony Club event links closely to the showjumping attractions at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Graham Hudson, who leads the showjumping team at the Shrewsbury show, said there would be two extra classes this year, and interest was already growing in the events for 2023.

“The Flower Show competition is always a key date for British riders as it’s a great opportunity for riders to earn points towards qualifying for the next Horse of the Year Show," Graham added.

“All our competitors are likely to have young horses eligible for the Foxhunter class at the national event which is one of the most prestigious young horse championships in the country, and it’s widely seen as ‘the one everyone wants to win’.

“It’s a true showcase for breeders and young horse producers and the Foxhunter roll of honour includes horses and riders that have gone to the very top of the sport including the Olympics, and World and European Championships.

“So it’s clear that visitors to the Shrewsbury Flower Show will get to see some of the most exciting and very best riders and horses in action in our arena.

"We can’t wait to welcome some high profile names in the sport to the county event.”