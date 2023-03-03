Cheaper 'early bird' ticket scheme for Shrewsbury Flower Show 2023

There will be cheaper 'early bird' tickets for Shrewsbury Flower Show

The major county showpiece runs on August 11 and 12 this year in the Quarry in Shrewsbury, and organisers The Shrewsbury Horticultural Society have released ticketing details.

The Early Bird tickets, which cost £17.50, are available online until March 21 at shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

Amanda Jones, for the organisers, said: “Visitors will be able to stay all day and effectively experience three shows in one – the showground during the daytime, the evening entertainment, and front row seats for the famous firework display – all at a discounted rate.

“After the first batch of Early Bird tickets have gone, we’ll be releasing a second phase of tickets from March 22 to May 31 that will be priced at £20 each.

“Then from June 1 onwards – and on the show days themselves – the entry cost will be £25, so the sooner visitors snap up their tickets, the greater the savings they’ll be able to make.”