Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cheaper 'early bird' ticket scheme for Shrewsbury Flower Show 2023

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

Shrewsbury Flower Show organisers have revealed there will be cheaper "early bird" tickets for this year's event.

There will be cheaper 'early bird' tickets for Shrewsbury Flower Show
There will be cheaper 'early bird' tickets for Shrewsbury Flower Show

The major county showpiece runs on August 11 and 12 this year in the Quarry in Shrewsbury, and organisers The Shrewsbury Horticultural Society have released ticketing details.

The Early Bird tickets, which cost £17.50, are available online until March 21 at shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

Amanda Jones, for the organisers, said: “Visitors will be able to stay all day and effectively experience three shows in one – the showground during the daytime, the evening entertainment, and front row seats for the famous firework display – all at a discounted rate.

“After the first batch of Early Bird tickets have gone, we’ll be releasing a second phase of tickets from March 22 to May 31 that will be priced at £20 each.

“Then from June 1 onwards – and on the show days themselves – the entry cost will be £25, so the sooner visitors snap up their tickets, the greater the savings they’ll be able to make.”

She added: “We’re working hard to develop a programme that really does appeal to everyone, with colourful attractions and entertainment, alongside the much-anticipated show displays that everyone has come to know and love every year."

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News