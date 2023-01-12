Wetherspoons pub in Shrewsbury gains five-star hygiene rating

The Shrewsbury Hotel, Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Hotel, in Bridge Place, Shrewsbury, gained the top rating in Shropshire Council's Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub’s manager, Susan Richards, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.