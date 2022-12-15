Notification Settings

Hark! Shrewsbury visitors sing for Carols In The Square

By Megan Jones

A jam-packed carol session hit The Square in Shrewsbury.

Shrewbury's Carols in the Square. Photo: Shrewsbury Street Pastors.
The hugely popular event, Carols in the Square, kicked off at 5.30pm on Wednesday in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Organised by Shrewsbury Town Council, the event was broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire.

Music was provided by Shrewsbury Brass Band, with members of Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading attendees with renditions of festive favourites like O Little Town of Bethlehem, Jingle Bells and Silent Night.

One attendee, Councillor Alex Wagner said he was blown away by the turnout.

Councillor Wagner said: "It was a fantastic turnout for Carols in the Square in below freezing temperatures! I think it was minus three at one point.

"Teeth were chattering and the pubs were full of people keeping warm afterwards. It really showed Shrewsbury community spirit at its finest."









