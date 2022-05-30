Laura Howell will be delivering a workshop at Shrewsbury Library

Comics Salopia, the Shrewsbury Town International Comics Festival, is back in Shrewsbury on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.

The event will allow fans the chance to meet the artists and writers behind some of the most iconic characters in popular culture including Batman, Dennis The Menace, Captain America, Watchmen, and The Walking Dead.

The festival is making a welcome return after a two year break due to the pandemic and once again takes in venues across the town.

They include the castle, the museum & art gallery and the town library, all of which will be alive with the excitement of fans of all ages as they host interactive art workshops, exclusive panel interviews with guests – and even offer the chance to learn how to fight with a lightsabre thanks to Star Wars actor Andrew Lawden.

Star guests taking part in the festival include Marvel Comics artist Esad Ribic, who is best known for his work on Thor and Secret Wars, DC artist Mike Perkins, who is currently wowing fans with his art on Swamp Thing and Dave Gibbons, who was the artist on the classic Watchmen – the highest selling graphic novel of all time.

For younger fans there are a myriad of kids workshops lead by Beano artists including official Dennis the Menace artist Nigel Parkinson and also manga workshops for both teens and adults delivered by popular manga creator Sonia Leong.

Many of the main events are free entry including the Comics at The Castle Fair on the Sunday and an Independent Publishers Fair over both days at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

Ticketed events include interviews with local comic creators Charlie Adlard of Walking Dead fame, Judge Dredd co creator John Wagner as well as a full program of talks and panels featuring guests from 2000ad, Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

There will also be free signings all weekend and for those hardcore comics fans, VIP tickets are available which include entry to all events as well the Friday Night Launch party at Cupps Coffee & Creatives, where fans can rub shoulders with the guests to kick off their weekend of comics heaven.