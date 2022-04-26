Roy Orbison Story heading to the county this weekend

Barry Steele is bringing the Roy Orbison Story to the county this weekend

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury will be hosting The Roy Orbison Story at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The show – from Barry Steele – sees the performer returning to celebrate The Big O's back catalogue, adding a contemporary twist, and culminating in a homage to the original super group, The Traveling Wilburys.

The Roy Orbison Story also presents versions of songs recently remastered by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recreates the Hologram Tour where Roy and Buddy Holly shared the stage, features versions of Chris Isaak's Blue Hotel and Wicked Game, and pays tribute to Roy's collaboration with KD Lang.

Barry said he was looking forward to sharing Roy's 'timeless' songs with the audience.

He said: "Orbison’s songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes, the lyrics are some of the most sublime ever written. Not only does the music take you back in time, the songs can make you happy, sad and emotive all at the same time.

"Orbison is known as a balladeer, but he also recorded and performed rocky and contemporary songs. His songs are quite simply timeless."

Barry, from Halesowen, has toured across the globe in his role as Roy Orbison, but it was on a family holiday in Cornwall that he took the first steps on the road to becoming a professional singer when his wife Lynne and their daughter Leonie entered him into a singing competition.

It was there that a fellow competitor said to him, “you know you sound just like Roy Orbison singing Robbie Williams,” so with the help of family and friends a tribute to The Big ‘O’ was born.

Barry said he quickly became enveloped in the music, with the aim of delivering the songs to fans in the same manner in which they were originally performed.

Barry has toured across New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.

Whilst in the United States Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees the co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.