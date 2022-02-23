Ladybird Books exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery transports visitors back to their childhood

Entry is free to Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

'The Wonderful World of Ladybird Book Artists' is on display at the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

The extensive collection of vintage Ladybird books, original artwork and objects, opened on Saturday and takes viewers on a nostalgic journey spanning 30 years of illustration.

Helen Day, owner and curator of the collection, said: “Having spent so much of my Ladybird-loving childhood in Shropshire, I'm delighted that my exhibition is coming to the beautiful town of Shrewsbury.”

The exhibition is free to enter and will be on display from this Saturday up until Sunday, June 5 in the Special Exhibitions Gallery.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism and transport, said: “I think everyone must have come across Ladybird picture books in their lifetime, whether at school, the library or at home.

"They were part of our childhoods and I am sure very fondly remembered.

“Ladybird Artists – The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists, which includes books, original artworks and artefacts, is unparalleled and reveals what an enormous success the books were dating back to the early days of the Second World War.

“I am looking forward to it and can’t wait to see how many I can remember myself."

Fay Bailey, manager of Shropshire Museums & Archives said: “Ladybird books and their evocative illustrations have helped generations of children to learn to read and to find out about the world around them.

"This exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the exceptional creativity of the artists behind the illustrations and offers lots of interactive fun for families to enjoy.”