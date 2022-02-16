Kevin Clifton bringing Burn The Floor to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Kevin Clifton. Photo: Dave Hogan

The former Strictly Come Dancing star professional, who won the show in 2018 with celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, will star in the Burn The Floor show which comes to Theatre Severn as part its tour, which was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The 39-year-old dancer from Lincolnshire, who was given the nickname 'Kevin from Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth, took part in seven series of the top Saturday night BBC show and made an impressive five out of seven finals before announcing he was leaving the show in 2020. He also won the Children In Need and Christmas specials in 2019.

Kevin has gone on to create a second career in musical theatre, including in Rock Of Ages and the current arena tour of Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds.

He described returning to Burn The Floor as "coming home", as the show helped launched his career and those of several other Strictly professionals. It has been performed in the West End, on Broadway and across the world.

Kevin said: "Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. This show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”