Shrewsbury exhibition unlocks the secrets of River Severn

Unlocking the Severn at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

In a new exhibition, opening on Saturday July 3, visitors will gain an insight into the underwater world hidden beneath the river’s surface and be introduced to an endangered fish – the twaite shad – that historically undertook an epic annual River Severn migration.

In addition, a haul of artefacts and artworks fished from the Shropshire Museums’ archives will add a historical perspective. These items focus on the River Severn at Shrewsbury, and how local people’s relationship with the county’s most important river has changed and developed over the years.

The exhibition is suitable for families and accessible for disabled visitors and has been created by Unlocking the Severn – a conservation and river engagement project. Alongside the story of current efforts to restore the fortunes of migratory fish, a carefully curated selection of items relating to the River Severn will be on display from Shropshire Museums’ own collections. The combination of modern exhibition materials and archive elements aims to enhance visitors' perspective on the relationship between the people and wildlife of the River Severn.

Graphic panels and commissioned film and animation tell the shad fish’s story and describe their annual migration up the River Severn in search of freshwater spawning grounds. Visitors can also enjoy historic paintings of the river around Shrewsbury, a landscape has inspired many artists over the ages.

Alex Ball, senior project manager, said: “We hope this exhibition will provide a chance to change people’s perspective, viewing this powerful river through the eyes of a small fish, swimming up from the sea, trying to get past large weirs to reach good spawning habitats. We hope visitors will be inspired to plan a visit to the new underwater viewing window at Worcester’s new fish pass when it opens later this year.”

Sarah Skelton, curator at Shropshire Museums, said: “As we were selecting and choosing objects to support the Unlocking the Severn exhibition, it struck me that the artworks in our collections really reflect the changes to the river ecosystem. Through our paintings we can see how human activity has shaped and changed the river over the centuries. In the context of an important conservation project, we can also consider our place in history and what the impact of our current behaviour will be on future generations’ relationship to the River Severn and its wildlife.”

Unlocking the Severn is a conservation and river engagement project led by Canal & River Trust, and partners, the Severn Rivers Trust, the Environment Agency and Natural England. It is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the European Union LIFE Nature Programme.