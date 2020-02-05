Holiday club gears up for half term

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport have put together a busy programme of courses for boys and girls, aged between five and 11, at venues across Shrewsbury and Telford.

Champions League soccer schools will take place at Telford’s Lawley Primary School and Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre - which will also host an Emoji-themed dance camp - between Monday, February 17 and Friday, February 21.

Action-packed holiday clubs, with a Ninja Warrior UK theme, will be running at eight county primary schools, with the proceeds donated to the Crossbar Foundation to support the quality and lives of young people in communities across Shropshire.

The holiday clubs, which combine a host of activities, including multi-sports and arts and crafts, will be held in Shrewsbury at Greenfields, Radbrook and St George’s, as well as Pontesbury Primary School, Broseley C of E Primary School, and in Telford at Hollinswood, Old Park and Redhill schools.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “February’s always our busiest time. Last year we had great numbers attending and we had to cap some of the clubs as the demand for places was so high, so we advise parents to book as early as possible. It’s going to be a good week and we are really looking forward to it.

"The Ninja Warrior theme is always very popular with the children at the holiday clubs and they get excited about it.

"We will have the Crossbar Ninja paying a visit and a few other surprises throughout the week, with the child who collects the most points from the various activities throughout the week receiving a trophy.

“Our soccer schools and dance camps are always well attended, with children attending the dance camp performing in front of their parents on the final day, which is always nice for them.”

The Crossbar Foundation, which benefits from the holiday clubs, is supported by Wenlock Spring, who deliver bottled water for the children enjoying the courses, and also Shrewsbury Food Hub, which enables the youngsters to have healthy snacks, including fruit and vegetables.

The holiday clubs and courses, sponsored by Shrewsbury’s Love2Stay resort, run from 9am-3pm between Monday and Friday during half term. It’s £12 per day for the holiday clubs, and £15 per day for the soccer schools and dance camps, or £60 for all five days.

Early drop offs from 8am and late pick ups until 4pm are also available for an additional £2.50 each.

Bookings can be made by registering at Crossbar’s new on line booking platform at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk while further details are available by calling 01952 677965.