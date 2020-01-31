Menu

Award-winning artist has work featured in new show at Shrewsbury gallery

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

A new art exhibition celebrating the work of local artist Di Purser is now open at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

Di Purser will be exhibiting her work in Shrewsbury

Di Purser: The New Works displays more than 10 new paintings in an art exhibition celebrating her work.

She uses mapping, acrylic paint mixes, inks and illustrative features within her work.

“I’m very excited to be exhibiting work in Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery," she said.

"Almost all the work is new and several pieces are particularly relevant to the gallery’s collection and my home town of Shrewsbury.”

Di, who grew up in Ludlow, won the Wilfred Owen Open Art Competition in 2018 with her painting 'Pro patria mori' which was a response to Wilfred Owen’s poem Futility.

As part of the prize, she was invited to showcase her work at the town art gallery.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: “We’re delighted to be displaying Di’s stunning work at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

“In Shropshire we’re blessed with a huge amount of creative talent and it is great that we are displaying some of this and support a local artist.”

The exhibition will be open until February 29.

