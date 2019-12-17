Shining bright: 40 Christmas trees sparkle at church

The St Chad’s festival sees 40 individually decorated trees illuminating the famous circular nave.

The trees, which are festooned with hundreds of decorations and ribbons, follow the unique circular shape of the church by the windows and above in the gallery.

Now in its seventh year, each tree is sponsored by a business or charity and will remain in place for all the services and concerts through to the New Year and Epiphany.

Many schools, colleges and musical groups perform festive music and seasonal refreshments are served by the Friends of St Chad’s.

Sponsorship helps the work of St Chad’s and in turn provides mutual benefit to its sponsors by promoting their organisations.

Admission is free and the trees will remain on display until January 2.