Market hopes to have recipe for success with deli awards

And it could be a double celebration for the indoor market, as it is also bidding for votes in the Food Hall of the Year category in the Deli Awards 2020.

Voting has now closed in the Deli Awards and traders are now appealing to their customers to get voting to see the market through to the final round in the Namba Great British Market Awards, in which it was crowned Britain’s Favourite Market in 2018.

Kate Gittins, market facilities manager, said: “We’re calling on our customers, once again, to get behind us, cast their votes and help us.

“We believe our traders deserve to be celebrated and recognised for the quality and creativity that they bring to food and drink, independent retail and the arts in Shrewsbury.

“The market is thriving and simply gets better and better every year with more and more fantastic new stalls and eateries opening.

“Our regular Late Night events are still proving very popular and the demand for stalls is the greatest it has ever been with more than 500 people, who have expressed an interest in acquiring a stall, now on a waiting list.

"It shows what a destination we’ve become."

The deadline for voting for Britain’s Favourite Market, in the Great British Market Awards, is November 30. To vote visit nabma.com.