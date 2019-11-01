Prizes needed for Dogs Trust Shrewsbury Christmas fair

The team are hoping everything from bottles of wine, chocolates and teddy bears to toiletries and vouchers for spa treatments and experience days will be donated for the day.

Lee Pogson, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “Our slogan is ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ but unfortunately many dogs find themselves without a home and at least 80 will be with us on Christmas Day this year.

"Our Christmas Fair is a key event for us as it raises much needed funds so we can give the dogs everything they need at Christmas and every day they are with us. With just a few weeks to go we are hoping that once again kind-hearted dog lovers will be as generous as they have been in previous years and help make the day a great success.”

It takes place at the rehoming centre in Roden Lane on November 24 from midday to 4pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Mrs Claus in her grotto and have their picture taken with their four-legged friend, as well as enjoying Christmas refreshments. There will be gift and craft stalls and other fun activities.

Donations for the tombola and raffle can be sent or dropped off at Roden Lane Farm, Roden Lane, Telford, Shropshire, TF6 6BP.