Advertising
Author in signing event for new Lost Shrewsbury book
Shrewsbury author and historian David Trumper is launching a new book titled Lost Shrewsbury.
The book presents a photographic portrait of a town and a way of life that has radically changed or disappeared, showing not just the industries and buildings that have gone, people and street scenes, but also many popular places of entertainment.
The launch and signing is at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on November 23, from 1.30pm to 3pm.
It is part of a themed series from publisher Amberley.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment