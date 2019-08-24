Shrewsbury watering hole in running for title of Britain's best pub

The 16 finalists for the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) pub of the year competition include the Prince of Wales in Belle Vue.

It follows the Prince of Wales' crowning as Shrewsbury & West Shropshire's best pub earlier this year.

Vicky and Ian Price have run the pub for 16 years in which time they have established it as a favourite for its friendly atmosphere and real ales, especially among Shrewsbury Town FC fans on Saturdays.

Vicky said: "It's a cracking team effort, we're very very lucky with how we are supported by the community.

"We put a lot back into the community too, we offer something for everybody whether it's people with kids, families, dogs.

"We're very diverse in what we do and what we give back.

"We're always helping in any way we can, even checking in on the older customers if they've not been in in a while. It's the little things as well as the big things.

"Ian and I are very proud and just want to thank everyone for their loyal support."

The pub is also the home of the new Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group, which has the backing of Belle Vue's county councillor Kate Halliday and will meet for residents to share their thoughts about the neighbourhood.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA's national director, said: "The top 16 contenders boast the perfect mix of the essential characteristics which make a great pub – great service, a welcoming atmosphere, fantastic decor, great value for money, and, most importantly, quality real ale."

The winning pub will be announced in the new year.