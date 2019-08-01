Cast announced for thrilling production

Liam Brennan will play the title role of Inspector Goole. Brennan’s theatre credits include “Richard III” and “Twelfth Night” at Shakespeare’s Globe, and “Diary of a Madman” at The Gate, for which he was awarded Best Actor at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

Brennan is supported by a cast of National Theatre and West End professionals including Christine Kavanagh as Mrs Birling, Jeff Harmer as Mr Birling, Alisdair Buchan as Gerald Croft, Chloe Orrock as Sheila Birling, Ryan Saunders as Eric Birling and Diana Payne-Myers as Edna.

Since 1992, Daldry’s production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It has played to more than 4 million theatregoers worldwide and is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, the drama is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home, shattering their peaceful family dinner party with his investigations into the death of a young woman.

The production is directed by the world-renowned theatre and film director Stephen Daldry. Stephen’s many theatre credits include The Audience, Skylight and Billy Elliot: The Musical. His film credits include The Hours, The Reader and Billy Elliot, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Most recently he has directed several episodes of the Netflix smash hit series The Crown, for which he is also producer.

Tickets for are on sale now and can be booked online for the show, which runs from October 1-5 at theatresevern.co.uk, by calling 01743 281281 and from the venue Box Office.