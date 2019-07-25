Theatre troupe to perform at Flaxmill

The Three Inch Fools usually play up and down the country in places like Speke Hall, Alnwick Castle and Highcliffe Castle.

Instead, on August 4 at 7pm, the Three Inch Fools are setting up their stage inside the atmospheric surroundings of the Dye house, a big disused listed building in the shadow of the construction work going on at the Flaxmill. The audience will be sure to remain dry and picnics are allowed. There will be a chance to grab a drink from the Friends’ pop-up bar area.

Three Inch Fools promise “a rip-roaring comedy of quarrels, deceptions and a frustratingly stupid man called Dogberry”. The doors open from 6pm for picnics and there is parking on site.

Richard Benjamin, coordinator of the Friends, said: “We thought we would try our hand at something different this summer.

"We are already known for our family fun day, great tours and other open days, but I thought a Shakespeare play would be a great addition to the programme, and the cast of Three Inch Fools were very enthusiastic to bring the show to Shrewsbury. For people who’ve not been inside the Dye house, it is a fantastic venue, very atmospheric, spacious and dry. Sales have been very strong so far, so I would urge people not to delay in purchasing tickets as there might be none left to buy on the doors.”

Tickets are available now from the Friends’ Visitor Centre at the Flaxmill Maltings, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10am – 4pm or via Eventbrite (booking fee applies): £15 for adults, £7.50 for under-18, £40 for a family (2 adults 2 children), free for under-10 (but a ticket is needed).