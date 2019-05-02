See Hear exhibition in Shrewsbury

The See and Hear Exhibition will host a fantastic range of events and activities for people with sight and hearing loss at Shrewsbury Sports Village on May 15.

Now in its twelfth successful year, the free event has gained national recognition bringing together the very best in hearing and sight support from across Shropshire and the UK.

It will be opened by Julian Jackson from Vision Bridge who last year completed his Big Blind Walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats. Julian will also be presenting a seminar on the day called “Sight Loss: A Clear and Present Danger”.

It is expected to attract more than 800 visitors interested in the latest technology, equipment and services for people with a sensory impairment. This year’s sees over 75 exhibitors taking part and will showcase equipment and information from local, regional and national companies and charities, as well as public, voluntary and private sector services.

There will be Boccia Taster Sessions, hosted by Shropshire Disability Network, and all ability cycling.

A hearing aid maintenance clinic, run by Shrewsbury and Telford’s Audiology Department will be sponsored by Salop Leisure and there will be seminars and workshops covering hate crime and disability, mindfulness and tinnitus, introduction to basic sign language and more. Booking is recommended to ensure a place.

British Sign Language, deaf/blind interpreters and sighted guides will be on hand to assist those with sensory impairments during the event, and light refreshments will be also be available to purchase throughout the day.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and climate change, said: It’s amazing to see how See and Hear has gone from strength to strength and proud to say it’s now the biggest event of its type in the country. The exhibition offers a fantastic opportunity for those with sensory impairments, to find out what equipment, technology and support is on offer to enhance their quality of life."

Pauline Rose, manager for Vision Technology and Training Shropshire and organiser of the See and Hear event, added: “We hope plenty of people take the opportunity to come along, as it really is a great opportunity to see the support and information that’s available. There is no need to book for the exhibition – just come along between 10am and 4pm, unless you wish to attend the seminar for which you are advised to book.”

Shrewsbury Sports Village, in Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, is fully accessible, with a free car park. A free shuttle bus will run from Shrewsbury train station every 30 minutes starting at 9.30am.