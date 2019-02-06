House on Cold Hill gives Shrewsbury the shivers

Joe McFadden and Rita Simons star in The House on Cold Hill, another superb play from author, Peter James.

It's sometimes hard to see celebrities as anything but their TV characters. However, Joe of Holby City and Strictly Fame and Rita from Eastenders and I'm a Celebrity, instantly transformed into Oli and Caro, a couple who move into House on Cold Hill with teenage daughter Jade - a great performance by Hollyoaks' Persephone Wales-Dawson.

The historic house of their dreams, however, quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to feel that they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill.

Strange goings on, voices from the past and things that go bump in the dark are the usual supernatural signs and they are certainly there at Cold Hill.

But are they ghostly goings-on or is there a more down to earth reason? Is it connected with the locals who we meet during the play.

What makes The House on Cold Hill really stand out is the clever use of modern technology and gadgets in the home.

It brings this supernatural thriller bang up to date and gives the audience a slightly uncomfortable shiver. Could these gadgets that we now have in our homes realise be harnessed by the spirit world.

I'm certainly not going to spoil the play by telling you the answer!

SA