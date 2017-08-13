Menu

PICTURES: Fireworks spectacular ends Shrewsbury Flower Show

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

See the best of our snaps as this year's Shrewsbury Flower Show finished with a spectacular bang.

The Royal Signals motorcycle display team - The White Helmets

Crowds soak up the sun in the Quarry

The Overtones on stage

The Overtones attracted one of the biggest crowds of the day

Gromit the Owl in full flight during Chris Neal's falconry display

Gromit gobbles up a snack

Cracking wings Gromit

Rhiannon Jones, aged nine, from Wrexham

John Torode was this year's headline chef

The tent was packed as Torode cooked up a storm

Joan Bryce from Blackburn and Mairi Hamilton from Scotland

Ethan and Izzy Dicherty

A rosette-winning vegetable display

Pat Gilchrist was selling sweets at the show

Howard Wilson, Duncan Ballard, Andrew Hayward and Paul Lewin from the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway

James Sherwin in the Food Hall

The choir in full voice

The traditional fireworks display ended the event with a bang

The traditional fireworks display brought the second day of the annual show to an end, after warmer weather had encouraged a better turnout than on day one.

Show-goers enjoyed a packed programme including cooking demonstrations from chefs such as John Torode, professional gardeners at work in the Quarry Marquee, a falconry display and a mixture of musical interludes.

After a long day taking in hundreds of exhibits, oysters, pizza cones, paella, ice cream and much more were on the menu with trade stands offering food from every corner of the world.

As the evening drew to a close, The Royal Signals motorcycle display team - The White Helmets, stunned the crowd with a thrilling performance.

A team of 30 volunteers rode into the arena on British Millennium Triumph 750cc motorcycles and performed spectacular feats of balance, death-defying crossover jumps and outstanding acrobatics.

The Overtones, a five-piece vocal harmony group, headlined Saturday night with their mix of doo-wop, Motown, R&B and pop. The band, who recently celebrated their fifth consecutive UK Top 10 album, drew in a huge crowd to celebrate the show's 130th birthday.

Earlier Telford's Mike King had claimed best in show for a display of insect-eating plants.

His Shropshire Sarracenia plants display four people four days to complete and the collection included a Japanese species the only one of its kind in Europe.

As always, the night ended with the spectacular fireworks display to close the Shrewsbury Flower Show - until next year.

