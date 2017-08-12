Insect-eating plant display wins top gong at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Shropshire Sarracenia plants, grown by Mike King from Telford, took the top prize at the 130th anniversary show.

Thousands of people poured through the gates to The Quarry on Saturday to see Mr King's award-winning display and everything else the show has to offer.

Aside from a brief afternoon shower, the sun shone down on Shrewsbury and festival-goers enjoyed a packed programme including the showjumping competition, a falconry display, musical interludes from a steel band and various choirs, cooking demonstrations from top chefs and more.

In addition to the all-day entertainment, there was an opportunity to see the professional gardeners at work in the Quarry Marquee.

Best in show exhibitor, Mr King, said: "My Sarracenia plants draw a crowd because they are carniverous - they're insect eaters.

"Last year we came in second place so I'm proud of have won it this year and we even beat all of the Chelsea Flower Show gold medallists here today."

The huge display took four people four days to complete and the collection included a Japanese species the only one of its kind in Europe.